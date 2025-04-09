CyberArk 0 Commercial

CyberArk is an identity security platform that provides comprehensive identity and access management solutions with a focus on privileged access management. The platform offers several key components: 1. Access Management - Provides secure single sign-on (SSO), adaptive multi-factor authentication, and lifecycle management for workforce and customer identities. 2. Privileged Access Management - Secures privileged credentials and controls access to operating systems, endpoints, cloud infrastructure, servers, databases, and network devices. 3. Endpoint Privilege Security - Removes local admin rights, enforces least privilege policies, and improves security on endpoint devices. 4. Secrets Management - Manages credentials and secrets used by applications, machines, and non-human identities across enterprise and external environments. 5. Cloud Security - Extends privilege controls to cloud environments by analyzing permissions, securing access, and monitoring for excessive privileges across human, machine, and federated identities. 6. Identity Management - Automates the management of digital identities, centralizes access creation and maintenance, and analyzes permissions to implement least privilege principles. The platform includes CyberArk CORA AI, which integrates artificial intelligence capabilities for identity security. CyberArk Labs conducts threat research to identify emerging attack techniques and strengthen security postures. CyberArk's identity security approach centers on intelligent privilege controls that secure access for all identities while providing automation for identity lifecycle management and continuous threat detection.