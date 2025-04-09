CyberArk is an identity security platform that provides comprehensive identity and access management solutions with a focus on privileged access management. The platform offers several key components: 1. Access Management - Provides secure single sign-on (SSO), adaptive multi-factor authentication, and lifecycle management for workforce and customer identities. 2. Privileged Access Management - Secures privileged credentials and controls access to operating systems, endpoints, cloud infrastructure, servers, databases, and network devices. 3. Endpoint Privilege Security - Removes local admin rights, enforces least privilege policies, and improves security on endpoint devices. 4. Secrets Management - Manages credentials and secrets used by applications, machines, and non-human identities across enterprise and external environments. 5. Cloud Security - Extends privilege controls to cloud environments by analyzing permissions, securing access, and monitoring for excessive privileges across human, machine, and federated identities. 6. Identity Management - Automates the management of digital identities, centralizes access creation and maintenance, and analyzes permissions to implement least privilege principles. The platform includes CyberArk CORA AI, which integrates artificial intelligence capabilities for identity security. CyberArk Labs conducts threat research to identify emerging attack techniques and strengthen security postures. CyberArk's identity security approach centers on intelligent privilege controls that secure access for all identities while providing automation for identity lifecycle management and continuous threat detection.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
Akamai Identity Cloud is a CIAM solution that manages customer identities, enhances user experiences, and ensures data protection and regulatory compliance for high-volume consumer brands.
Okta Customer Identity Cloud is a CIAM solution that provides secure, customizable identity management for consumer and SaaS applications.
DumpsterDiver is a tool for analyzing big volumes of data to find hardcoded secrets like keys and passwords.
A cloud-based identity and access management solution that provides access governance, compliance monitoring, and risk management for hybrid environments.
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.