NBD (Network Block Device) is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for the creation of a block device on a remote server and making it available as a local block device on the client. It provides a way to access remote block devices over a network, making it useful for various use cases such as cloud computing, virtualization, and distributed storage. The NBD protocol is implemented in various projects, including nbdkit, libnbd, qemu, and lwNBD, among others. The NBD implementation in this repository provides a server and client implementation of the protocol, allowing for the creation of a block device on a remote server and making it available as a local block device on the client.