nbdclient 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NBD (Network Block Device) is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network. It allows a client machine to access a block device on a server machine as if it were a local disk. The NBD package provides a server and client implementation of the protocol. The package includes tools for creating and managing NBD devices, as well as a server that can export block devices over the network. The client can connect to the server and access the exported devices as if they were local. NBD is useful for a variety of use cases, including virtualization, cloud computing, and distributed storage systems.