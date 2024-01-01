A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.
NBD (Network Block Device) is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network. It allows a client machine to access a block device on a server machine as if it were a local disk. The NBD package provides a server and client implementation of the protocol. The package includes tools for creating and managing NBD devices, as well as a server that can export block devices over the network. The client can connect to the server and access the exported devices as if they were local. NBD is useful for a variety of use cases, including virtualization, cloud computing, and distributed storage systems.
Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.
High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.