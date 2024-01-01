Cloudmarker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework. It can be used as a ready-made tool that audits your Azure or GCP cloud environments as well as a framework that allows you to develop your own cloud monitoring software to audit your clouds. As a monitoring tool, it performs the following actions: Retrieves data about each configured cloud using the cloud APIs. Saves or indexes the retrieved data into each configured storage system or indexing engine. Analyzes the data for potential issues and generates events that represent the detected issues. Saves the events to configured storage or indexing engines as well as sends the events as alerts to alerting destinations. Each of the above four aspects of the tool can be configured via a configuration file. For example, the tool can be configured to pull data from Azure and index its data in Elasticsearch while it also pulls data from GCP and indexes the GCP data in MongoDB. Similarly, it is possible to configure the tool to check for unencrypted disks in Azure, generate events for it, and send them as alerts by email when the disk is unencrypted. For more information, please visit: https://cloudmarker.com/