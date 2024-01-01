Cloudlist 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cloudlist is a multi-cloud tool for getting Assets from Cloud Providers. It is intended for blue teams to centralize assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration. Features include listing cloud assets with multiple configurations, support for multiple cloud providers, output formats, filters, and extensibility. It also supports stdout for pipeline integration. Usage: cloudlist -h for help and various flags for configuration and filtering.