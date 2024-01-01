An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
Cloudlist is a multi-cloud tool for getting Assets from Cloud Providers. It is intended for blue teams to centralize assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration. Features include listing cloud assets with multiple configurations, support for multiple cloud providers, output formats, filters, and extensibility. It also supports stdout for pipeline integration. Usage: cloudlist -h for help and various flags for configuration and filtering.
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
A CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).