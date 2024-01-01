Sweet Logo

Sweet is a cloud runtime security platform that utilizes eBPF-based sensors to monitor cloud infrastructure. The platform performs the following functions: - Establishes organizational baseline behavior for cloud infrastructure - Provides runtime monitoring and anomaly detection - Detects zero-day cloud attacks in real-time - Generates actionable attack narratives - Monitors cloud workload behavior - Delivers runtime insights for cloud security operations The solution implements dynamic profiling to identify runtime anomalies and assess active cloud risks. The eBPF-based architecture is designed to minimize performance impact while maintaining monitoring capabilities.

