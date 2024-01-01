Sweet is a cloud runtime security platform that utilizes eBPF-based sensors to monitor cloud infrastructure. The platform performs the following functions: - Establishes organizational baseline behavior for cloud infrastructure - Provides runtime monitoring and anomaly detection - Detects zero-day cloud attacks in real-time - Generates actionable attack narratives - Monitors cloud workload behavior - Delivers runtime insights for cloud security operations The solution implements dynamic profiling to identify runtime anomalies and assess active cloud risks. The eBPF-based architecture is designed to minimize performance impact while maintaining monitoring capabilities.
gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.
An AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.
ScubaGear assesses Microsoft 365 tenant configurations against CISA Secure Configuration Baselines, using PowerShell and Open Policy Agent to compare settings and generate compliance reports.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
