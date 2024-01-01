Komiser 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager designed to analyze and manage cloud cost, usage, security, and governance all in one place. It integrates seamlessly with multiple cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, Civo, Digital Ocean, OCI, Linode, Tencent, Scaleway and more. With Komiser, you can build an inventory of your cloud infrastructure assets, control your resource usage, gain visibility across all used services to achieve maximum cost-effectiveness, and detect potential vulnerabilities that could put your cloud environment at risk.