Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager designed to analyze and manage cloud cost, usage, security, and governance all in one place. It integrates seamlessly with multiple cloud providers, including AWS, Azure, Civo, Digital Ocean, OCI, Linode, Tencent, Scaleway and more. With Komiser, you can build an inventory of your cloud infrastructure assets, control your resource usage, gain visibility across all used services to achieve maximum cost-effectiveness, and detect potential vulnerabilities that could put your cloud environment at risk.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
A framework for executing attacker actions in the cloud with YAML-based format for defining TTPs and detection properties, deployable via AWS-native CI/CD pipeline.