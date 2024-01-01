DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) Logo

DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) is an open-source set of libraries and drivers that accelerate network performance by efficiently allocating resources upfront, suitable for data centers, network edge, infrastructure, and experimental applications. It offers an efficient run-to-completion model, optimized libraries, and support for a wide range of processors and NICs.

Network Security
Free
