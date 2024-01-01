An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) is an open-source set of libraries and drivers that accelerate network performance by efficiently allocating resources upfront, suitable for data centers, network edge, infrastructure, and experimental applications. It offers an efficient run-to-completion model, optimized libraries, and support for a wide range of processors and NICs.
A tool for exploiting HTTP/2 cleartext smuggling vulnerabilities
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.