Cloud Security

Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool

Stacklet Autonomous Governance Logo
Stacklet Autonomous Governance

AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance

Cloud Security
TrustOnCloud Comprehensive Threat Research Logo
TrustOnCloud Comprehensive Threat Research

Cloud service threat research & control library for AWS, Azure, and GCP

Cloud Security
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence Logo
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence

Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance

Cloud Security
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security Logo
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security

Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring

Cloud Security
Google Cloud Security Logo
Google Cloud Security

Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance

Cloud Security
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management Logo
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management

Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations

Cloud Security
ManageEngine CloudSpend Logo
ManageEngine CloudSpend

Cloud cost management and optimization platform with FinOps capabilities

Cloud Security
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds

Cloud Security
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test Logo
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test

Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments

Cloud Security
Free
Xygeni IaC Security Logo
Xygeni IaC Security

IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines

Cloud Security
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+

Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection

Cloud Security
AhnLab Cloud Logo
AhnLab Cloud

Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security

Cloud Security
Pentera Cloud Security Logo
Pentera Cloud Security

Automated security validation platform for cloud environments

Cloud Security
Akamai DNS Posture Management Logo
Akamai DNS Posture Management

DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments

Cloud Security
Cloudmatos AI-Powered CSPM Tool Logo
Cloudmatos AI-Powered CSPM Tool

AI-powered CSPM tool for AWS, GCP, and Azure misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
CloudMatos MatosSphere Logo
CloudMatos MatosSphere

IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations

Cloud Security
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance

Cloud Security
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning Logo
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning

Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities

Cloud Security
Aqua Real-Time CSPM Logo
Aqua Real-Time CSPM

Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation

Cloud Security
Datadog IaC Security Logo
Datadog IaC Security

Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment

Cloud Security
Datadog Cloud Security Logo
Datadog Cloud Security

Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance

Cloud Security
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring

Cloud Security
Cyscale Security Knowledge Graph Logo
Cyscale Security Knowledge Graph

Cloud security platform using knowledge graph tech for multi-cloud visibility

Cloud Security
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security Logo
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security

Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments

Cloud Security
CYE Solvo Logo
CYE Solvo

Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification

Cloud Security
Plerion Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo
Plerion Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM tool for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations

Cloud Security
Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
Opscompass Configuration Drift Logo
Opscompass Configuration Drift

Detects & monitors config drift across multi-cloud & hybrid environments

Cloud Security
Fluid Attacks CSPM Logo
Fluid Attacks CSPM

CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers

Cloud Security
Orca Security Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo
Orca Security Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt

Cloud Security
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance Logo
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance

Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks

Cloud Security
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization

Cloud Security
Cycode IaC Security Logo
Cycode IaC Security

IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates

Cloud Security
Sec1 CloudSight Logo
Sec1 CloudSight

AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring

Cloud Security
AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) Logo
AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE)

App-centric security solution for hybrid & multi-cloud environments

Cloud Security
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security Logo
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security

Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform

Cloud Security
AlgoSec Cloud Logo
AlgoSec Cloud

Cloud network security platform for visibility, automation, and compliance

Cloud Security
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) Logo
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)

CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
AlgoSec Prevasio Logo
AlgoSec Prevasio

IaC security scanning tool for DevOps with cloud config & container management

Cloud Security
Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management

Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening

Cloud Security
Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management Logo
Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management

Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies

Cloud Security
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance Logo
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance

SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform

Cloud Security
SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) Logo
SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE)

Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform

Cloud Security
Intruder Cloud Security Logo
Intruder Cloud Security

Cloud security scanning platform for vulnerability and misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
Risk Cognizance Cloud Monitoring as a Service Logo
Risk Cognizance Cloud Monitoring as a Service

Cloud monitoring and assessment service for security and compliance

Cloud Security
Tata Communications Government Community Cloud Logo
Tata Communications Government Community Cloud

MeitY-certified govt cloud infrastructure for Indian public sector entities

Cloud Security
Lumen Edge Private Cloud Logo
Lumen Edge Private Cloud

Managed private cloud infrastructure with edge computing capabilities

Cloud Security
Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM service for Azure, AWS, and GCP cloud environments

Cloud Security
Tech Mahindra Sprinter Logo
Tech Mahindra Sprinter

Cloud migration accelerator for database migration with automation support

Cloud Security
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt

Cloud Security
Dawnguard AI Logo
Dawnguard AI

AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform

Cloud Security
Prowler Lighthouse AI Logo
Prowler Lighthouse AI

AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance

Cloud Security
Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility Logo
Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility

Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization

Cloud Security
AppOmni Salesforce Security Logo
AppOmni Salesforce Security

SSPM solution for Salesforce security posture management and threat detection

Cloud Security
AppOmni Wiz Logo
AppOmni Wiz

Integration combining SaaS security posture mgmt with cloud security platform

Cloud Security
Nutanix Security Central Logo
Nutanix Security Central

Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection

Cloud Security
BlackPoint CompassOne Cloud Posture Logo
BlackPoint CompassOne Cloud Posture

M365 cloud security posture mgmt with config monitoring & drift detection

Cloud Security
C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) Logo
C2SEC Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM)

Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security

Cloud Security
Centilytics Security and Health Logo
Centilytics Security and Health

Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt

Cloud Security
CoreStack Assessments Logo
CoreStack Assessments

AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation

Cloud Security
Lepide Amazon S3 Auditor Logo
Lepide Amazon S3 Auditor

Audits user activity and configuration changes in Amazon S3 buckets

Cloud Security
Picus Cloud Security Validation Logo
Picus Cloud Security Validation

Cloud security validation platform for auditing & simulating attacks on AWS/Azure/GCP

Cloud Security
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance

Cloud Security
QSE Cloud Storage (QSE CDS) Logo
QSE Cloud Storage (QSE CDS)

Quantum-resilient decentralized cloud storage with QRNG-based encryption

Cloud Security
SDG Cloud Security Services Logo
SDG Cloud Security Services

Cloud security services with CSPM, CWPP, and CNAPP capabilities

Cloud Security
Meta Infotech Cloud Security Logo
Meta Infotech Cloud Security

Cloud security services for multi-vendor environments with CASB and ZTNA

Cloud Security
Saporo Cloud Hardening Logo
Saporo Cloud Hardening

Cloud security platform for identity & access risk analysis across Azure/M365

Cloud Security
ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment Logo
ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment

Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions

Cloud Security
Blast Platform Logo
Blast Platform

Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud

Cloud Security
Quzara Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Quzara Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM service for identifying and remediating cloud misconfigurations

Cloud Security
Quzara Cloud Security Configuration Audit Logo
Quzara Cloud Security Configuration Audit

Cloud security config audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments

Cloud Security
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture Logo
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture

SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control

Cloud Security
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ Logo
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™

SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks

Cloud Security
Spin.AI SpinSPM for Slack Logo
Spin.AI SpinSPM for Slack

SSPM solution for Slack workspaces with app risk assessment & monitoring

Cloud Security
Spin.AI SpinSPM for Microsoft 365 Logo
Spin.AI SpinSPM for Microsoft 365

SSPM solution for Microsoft 365 with app/extension risk assessment & config mgmt

Cloud Security
1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool Logo
1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool

Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context.

Cloud Security
AgileBlue M365 Security Logo
AgileBlue M365 Security

Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks

Cloud Security
Aryon Security Logo
Aryon Security

AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations.

Cloud Security
Enlink Cybersecurity Cloud Security Logo
Enlink Cybersecurity Cloud Security

Cloud security suite with email/messaging protection and password management

Cloud Security
ZeroPath IaC Logo
ZeroPath IaC

IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations

Cloud Security
Suridata SaaS Security Platform Logo
Suridata SaaS Security Platform

SaaS security platform for managing misconfigurations and risks

Cloud Security
Mitigant Platform Logo
Mitigant Platform

Cloud security platform for attack emulation, posture mgmt & compliance

Cloud Security
Liminal Logo
Liminal

Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance

Cloud Security
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud Logo
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud

Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning

Cloud Security
Florbs Logo
Florbs

Automated security platform for Google Workspace environments

Cloud Security
Circumvent Logo
Circumvent

Cloud security platform for misconfiguration remediation and exposure mgmt

Cloud Security
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment Logo
CredShields Cloud Security Assessment

Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure

Cloud Security
C3M Cloud Control - Cloud Compliance Logo
C3M Cloud Control - Cloud Compliance

Agentless cloud compliance platform supporting FedRAMP, GDPR, PCI-DSS & more.

Cloud Security
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM Logo
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM

Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.

Cloud Security
Carbide Cloud Monitoring Logo
Carbide Cloud Monitoring

Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure.

Cloud Security
Cavirin 10 Logo
Cavirin 10

Hybrid cloud security & compliance platform with AI posture mgmt.

Cloud Security
Cavirin Platform Logo
Cavirin Platform

Multi-cloud security posture & compliance mgmt platform for AWS, Azure, GCP.

Cloud Security
Cavirin SaaS Logo
Cavirin SaaS

Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.

Cloud Security
Cavirin CyberPosture Intelligence Logo
Cavirin CyberPosture Intelligence

Hybrid cloud security platform with posture scoring, compliance automation.

Cloud Security
Cavirin CSPM Platform Logo
Cavirin CSPM Platform

CSPM platform with continuous monitoring, compliance, and remediation for cloud workloads.

Cloud Security
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution Logo
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution

Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud.

Cloud Security
CheckRed CSPM Logo
CheckRed CSPM

CSPM platform for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance.

Cloud Security
CheckRed SSPM Logo
CheckRed SSPM

SSPM platform for detecting & remediating SaaS misconfigurations.

Cloud Security
CheckRed DNS Posture Management (DNSPM) Logo
CheckRed DNS Posture Management (DNSPM)

Multi-cloud DNS visibility, misconfiguration detection & posture mgmt platform.

Cloud Security
ClearDATA CyberHealth™ Platform Logo
ClearDATA CyberHealth™ Platform

Healthcare-focused CSPM platform with managed compliance, MDR, and PHI protection.

Cloud Security
ClearDATA CyberHealth Platform CSPM Logo
ClearDATA CyberHealth Platform CSPM

Healthcare-specific CSPM protecting PHI across AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Cloud Security
ClearDATA Cloud Compliance (CyberHealth) Logo
ClearDATA Cloud Compliance (CyberHealth)

Managed cloud compliance platform for healthcare orgs covering HIPAA, HITRUST & more.

Cloud Security
ClearDATA CyberHealth™ Compliance Logo
ClearDATA CyberHealth™ Compliance

Healthcare-focused CSPM compliance platform mapped to HIPAA, HITRUST & more.

Cloud Security
EfficientIP Cloud Observer Logo
EfficientIP Cloud Observer

Multicloud asset discovery tool for centralized visibility & IPAM reconciliation.

Cloud Security
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud Logo
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud

Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.

Cloud Security
Global IP Networks CloudKey Logo
Global IP Networks CloudKey

Cloud security platform offering access control, auth, and DR planning.

Cloud Security
Grip SSPM Logo
Grip SSPM

SSPM platform for detecting & remediating SaaS misconfigurations and risks.

Cloud Security
Guardian360 M365 Security Insights Logo
Guardian360 M365 Security Insights

M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse.

Cloud Security
Kivera Cloud Protection Logo
Kivera Cloud Protection

Enforces preventive cloud security guardrails to block misconfigs & shadow IT.

Cloud Security
Kivera Simple Compliance Logo
Kivera Simple Compliance

Cloud compliance enforcement platform with framework support and IaC policy engine.

Cloud Security
Kivera Visibility Logo
Kivera Visibility

Cloud infrastructure visibility with logging, dashboards, and alerting.

Cloud Security
Kivera Cloud Agility Logo
Kivera Cloud Agility

Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage.

Cloud Security
Kloudle Logo
Kloudle

Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.

Cloud Security
LuxSci Secure Web Hosting Logo
LuxSci Secure Web Hosting

HIPAA-compliant managed web & database hosting for sensitive data.

Cloud Security
Octiga Platform Logo
Octiga Platform

Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs.

Cloud Security
Octiga Logo
Octiga

Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs.

Cloud Security
Opticca Security Cloud Security & Compliance (CSPM) Logo
Opticca Security Cloud Security & Compliance (CSPM)

CSPM platform for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance automation.

Cloud Security
SaaS Alerts Fortify Logo
SaaS Alerts Fortify

Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.

Cloud Security
SecLogic CSPM Logo
SecLogic CSPM

Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.

Cloud Security
SecureSky Active Protection Platform Logo
SecureSky Active Protection Platform

Multi-cloud CSPM platform with continuous config validation & auto-remediation.

Cloud Security
Simplesense STIG Hardened AMIs Logo
Simplesense STIG Hardened AMIs

Pre-built, DISA STIG-hardened AWS AMIs for DoD ATO compliance.

Cloud Security
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM Logo
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM

CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation.

Cloud Security
Solvo Posture Management Logo
Solvo Posture Management

Cloud security posture mgmt with risk assessment, compliance, and reporting.

Cloud Security
Solvo CSPM Logo
Solvo CSPM

CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations.

Cloud Security
Valence Security Logo
Valence Security

SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.

Cloud Security
DERSync CSIP Aggregator (Cloud) Logo
DERSync CSIP Aggregator (Cloud)

Cloud-based CSIP aggregation platform for security information management

Cloud Security
S3Scanner Logo
S3Scanner

S3Scanner is an open-source tool that scans S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs to identify misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities.

Cloud Security
Free
KICS Logo
KICS

KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) Logo
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms.

Cloud Security
Free
CloudSploit by Aqua Logo
CloudSploit by Aqua

CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.

Cloud Security
Free
TerraGoat Logo
TerraGoat

TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloudmarker Logo
Cloudmarker

Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data.

Cloud Security
Free
SkyWrapper Logo
SkyWrapper

SkyWrapper analyzes temporary token behaviors in AWS accounts to detect suspicious activities and generates Excel reports with findings summaries.

Cloud Security
Free
Dow Jones Hammer Logo
Dow Jones Hammer

A multi-account AWS security tool that identifies misconfigurations, provides real-time reporting, and performs automated remediation to establish secure cloud guardrails.

Cloud Security
Free
CloudMapper Logo
CloudMapper

CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities.

Cloud Security
Free
Forseti Security Logo
Forseti Security

An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Scout2 Logo
AWS Scout2

AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments.

Cloud Security
Free
tfsec to Trivy Migration Logo
tfsec to Trivy Migration

tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution

Cloud Security
Free
Principal Mapper Logo
Principal Mapper

Principal Mapper is a Python tool that models AWS IAM configurations as directed graphs to identify privilege escalation risks and alternative attack paths in AWS environments.

Cloud Security
Free
Scout Suite Logo
Scout Suite

Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces.

Cloud Security
Free
Azucar Logo
Azucar

Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources.

Cloud Security
Free
Azure Guardrails Logo
Azure Guardrails

A tool that generates Terraform files for creating Azure Policy Initiatives to implement cloud security guardrails and enforce organizational standards at scale.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloudsplaining Logo
Cloudsplaining

An AWS IAM security assessment tool that identifies least privilege violations and generates risk-prioritized reports for IAM policy remediation.

Cloud Security
Free
Selefra Logo
Selefra

An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.

Cloud Security
Free
Prowler Logo
Prowler

Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.

Cloud Security
Free
rpCheckup Logo
rpCheckup

rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Key Usage Detector Logo
AWS Key Usage Detector

A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis.

Cloud Security
Free
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework Logo
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis.

Cloud Security
Free
Metabadger Logo
Metabadger

Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface.

Cloud Security
Free
TrailScraper Logo
TrailScraper

TrailScraper is a command-line tool for extracting information from AWS CloudTrail logs and generating IAM policies based on actual API usage patterns.

Cloud Security
Free
Security Monkey Logo
Security Monkey

Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface.

Cloud Security
Free
aws-security-viz Logo
aws-security-viz

A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloud Reports Logo
Cloud Reports

A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats.

Cloud Security
Free
aws-fast-fixes Logo
aws-fast-fixes

A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Security Architectures Logo
AWS Security Architectures

A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.

Cloud Security
Free
iam-lint Logo
iam-lint

A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules.

Cloud Security
Free
Dufflebag Logo
Dufflebag

Dufflebag searches through public AWS EBS snapshots to identify accidentally exposed secrets and sensitive information.

Cloud Security
Free
CloudFrunt Logo
CloudFrunt

CloudFrunt identifies misconfigured Amazon CloudFront domains that are vulnerable to hijacking due to improper CNAME configuration.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) Logo
AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloud Inquisitor Logo
Cloud Inquisitor

Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts.

Cloud Security
Free
aws-lint-iam-policies Logo
aws-lint-iam-policies

A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Recon Logo
AWS Recon

A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments.

Cloud Security
Free
CloudTrail Partitioner Logo
CloudTrail Partitioner

CloudTrail Partitioner automates the creation and management of partitioned Athena tables for AWS CloudTrail logs with nightly partition updates.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Log Logo
AWS Log

A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.

Cloud Security
Free
ElectricEye Logo
ElectricEye

ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Auto Remediate Logo
AWS Auto Remediate

An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.

Cloud Security
Free
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.

Cloud Security
Free
Nuvola Logo
Nuvola

A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments.

Cloud Security
Free
Ice Logo
Ice

Ice is an AWS cloud cost management tool that provides multi-level visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization to support informed reservation purchases and resource optimization decisions.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloud Custodian (c7n) Logo
Cloud Custodian (c7n)

Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time.

Cloud Security
Free
Krampus Logo
Krampus

Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control.

Cloud Security
Free
DataCop Logo
DataCop

DataCop is an AWS framework that automatically blocks S3 buckets containing PII or classified information based on AWS Macie findings and configurable security policies.

Cloud Security
Free
aws-security-benchmark Logo
aws-security-benchmark

A collection of AWS security benchmark resources including CIS Foundations Benchmark 1.1, best practices guides, and configuration documentation for securing Amazon Web Services environments.

Cloud Security
Free
CFRipper Logo
CFRipper

CFRipper is a security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates that identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before cloud deployment.

Cloud Security
Free
PrismX Logo
PrismX

PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management.

Cloud Security
Free
SkyArk Logo
SkyArk

SkyArk is a cloud security scanning tool that identifies privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments to help mitigate Cloud Shadow Admin threats.

Cloud Security
Free
auspex Logo
auspex

A graph-based tool for visualizing AWS access permissions and resource relationships to identify potential attack paths and privilege escalation opportunities.

Cloud Security
Free
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool Logo
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings.

Cloud Security
Free
Komiser Logo
Komiser

Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.

Cloud Security
Free
cfn-nag Logo
cfn-nag

cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.

Cloud Security
Free
cloud-nuke Logo
cloud-nuke

A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges.

Cloud Security
Free
Network Access Analyzer Logo
Network Access Analyzer

Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups.

Cloud Security
Free
ZeusCloud Logo
ZeusCloud

ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.

Cloud Security
Free
Access Undenied on AWS Logo
Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied on AWS analyzes CloudTrail AccessDenied events to explain access denial reasons and provide least-privilege remediation suggestions.

Cloud Security
Free
Terrascan Logo
Terrascan

Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Config Rules Repository Logo
AWS Config Rules Repository

A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.

Cloud Security
Free
ASecureCloud Logo
ASecureCloud

AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Security Controls Logo
AWS Security Controls

Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS CloudTrail Logo
AWS CloudTrail

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Config Logo
AWS Config

Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Cloud Security Logo
AWS Cloud Security

AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

Cloud Security
Free
AWS Security Hub Logo
AWS Security Hub

Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.

Cloud Security
Free
Azure Security Logo
Azure Security

Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.

Cloud Security
Free
Microsoft Defender for Cloud Logo
Microsoft Defender for Cloud

Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.

Cloud Security
Free
mass-s3-bucket-tester Logo
mass-s3-bucket-tester

A Python tool that tests multiple AWS S3 buckets for security misconfigurations including directory listing and upload permissions.

Cloud Security
Free
Burp Anonymous Cloud Logo
Burp Anonymous Cloud

A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning.

Cloud Security
Free
kicks3 Logo
kicks3

A security tool for discovering S3 bucket references in web content and testing buckets for misconfigurations.

Cloud Security
Free
s3_objects_check Logo
s3_objects_check

A security tool that performs whitebox evaluation of S3 object permissions to identify publicly accessible files and generate reports on potential exposure risks.

Cloud Security
Free
s3tk Logo
s3tk

A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities.

Cloud Security
Free
s3cario Logo
s3cario

S3cario is an AWS S3 bucket security testing tool that validates permissions and identifies potential vulnerabilities through scenario simulation.

Cloud Security
Free
ScubaGear Logo
ScubaGear

ScubaGear is a PowerShell-based assessment tool that evaluates Microsoft 365 tenant configurations against CISA security baselines using Open Policy Agent and generates compliance reports.

Cloud Security
Free

