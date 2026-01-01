Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security Logo

Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security

Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring

Cloud Security
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security Description

Cloudlytics is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and security management across multi-cloud environments. The platform supports AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure monitoring and security operations. The product offers compliance management capabilities to identify, prioritize, and remediate compliance risks across cloud environments. It includes event analytics functionality that uses machine learning and big data analytics for threat detection and prevention. The platform provides asset monitoring through its Cloud Intelligence Engine, which discovers cloud resources, records their configurations, captures configuration changes, and retains details for deleted resources. Cloudlytics includes an AWS Well-Architected Review feature that analyzes AWS environments using a framework covering operational excellence, security, reliability, cost optimization, and performance efficiency. The platform provides real-time visibility into cloud applications and infrastructure across multiple cloud providers. The solution is available on AWS Marketplace and offers over 150 application integrations for visibility into technologies that support cloud applications. Cloudlytics provides inventory management, compliance tracking, and event monitoring capabilities for cloud security operations.

Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security FAQ

