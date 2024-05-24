ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment Logo

ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment

by ConnectSecure

Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Configuration ManagementSecurity Scanning
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ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment Description

ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment is a security assessment tool designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to identify misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities in Google Workspace environments. The tool analyzes settings, permissions, and controls across Google Workspace services to detect security gaps before they lead to incidents. The assessment provides configuration analysis to identify vulnerable settings across Google Workspace services, evaluates access controls to detect excessive permissions and authentication vulnerabilities, and maps configuration states against security best practices and compliance requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, and industry standards. The tool delivers risk-based reporting with prioritized findings, severity indicators, and impact assessments. It provides custom remediation plans with step-by-step guidance tailored to specific Google Workspace configurations. Continuous assessment capabilities monitor for configuration drift and security changes through scheduled evaluations. The solution addresses challenges including widespread misconfigurations in data access controls, configuration drift from uncoordinated updates, shadow IT from third-party app integrations, and compliance gaps in meeting regulatory requirements. It is part of ConnectSecure's Vulnerability and Compliance Management Premium package and is designed specifically for MSPs managing multiple client environments.

ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment FAQ

Common questions about ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment is Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions developed by ConnectSecure. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Configuration Management, Security Scanning.

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