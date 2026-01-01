Fluid Attacks CSPM Description

Fluid Attacks CSPM is a cloud security posture management solution that identifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud-based infrastructures and applications. The tool integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform to perform continuous vulnerability scanning across multiple cloud environments. The solution provides detailed reporting of security findings through a centralized platform. It supports security testing from early stages of development and enables management of security risks during cloud adoption. The CSPM capability is part of Fluid Attacks' broader Continuous Hacking solution, which combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, SCA, DAST, and penetration testing. The platform includes generative AI-assisted remediation features that provide custom fix options for identified vulnerabilities. Security teams receive continuous expert support from penetration testers who can assist with complex vulnerability questions. The solution integrates into CI/CD pipelines with the ability to break builds to prevent unsafe deployments. Fluid Attacks CSPM checks compliance against international security standards and requirements. The platform offers reattack capabilities to verify successful remediation of identified issues. Organizations can use the tool to secure cloud configurations throughout the software development lifecycle.