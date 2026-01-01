Fluid Attacks CSPM Logo

Fluid Attacks CSPM

CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Fluid Attacks CSPM Description

Fluid Attacks CSPM is a cloud security posture management solution that identifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud-based infrastructures and applications. The tool integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform to perform continuous vulnerability scanning across multiple cloud environments. The solution provides detailed reporting of security findings through a centralized platform. It supports security testing from early stages of development and enables management of security risks during cloud adoption. The CSPM capability is part of Fluid Attacks' broader Continuous Hacking solution, which combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, SCA, DAST, and penetration testing. The platform includes generative AI-assisted remediation features that provide custom fix options for identified vulnerabilities. Security teams receive continuous expert support from penetration testers who can assist with complex vulnerability questions. The solution integrates into CI/CD pipelines with the ability to break builds to prevent unsafe deployments. Fluid Attacks CSPM checks compliance against international security standards and requirements. The platform offers reattack capabilities to verify successful remediation of identified issues. Organizations can use the tool to secure cloud configurations throughout the software development lifecycle.

Fluid Attacks CSPM FAQ

Common questions about Fluid Attacks CSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fluid Attacks CSPM is CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers developed by Fluid Attacks. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →