Fluid Attacks CSPM
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
Fluid Attacks CSPM
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
Fluid Attacks CSPM Description
Fluid Attacks CSPM is a cloud security posture management solution that identifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud-based infrastructures and applications. The tool integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform to perform continuous vulnerability scanning across multiple cloud environments. The solution provides detailed reporting of security findings through a centralized platform. It supports security testing from early stages of development and enables management of security risks during cloud adoption. The CSPM capability is part of Fluid Attacks' broader Continuous Hacking solution, which combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, SCA, DAST, and penetration testing. The platform includes generative AI-assisted remediation features that provide custom fix options for identified vulnerabilities. Security teams receive continuous expert support from penetration testers who can assist with complex vulnerability questions. The solution integrates into CI/CD pipelines with the ability to break builds to prevent unsafe deployments. Fluid Attacks CSPM checks compliance against international security standards and requirements. The platform offers reattack capabilities to verify successful remediation of identified issues. Organizations can use the tool to secure cloud configurations throughout the software development lifecycle.
Fluid Attacks CSPM FAQ
Common questions about Fluid Attacks CSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fluid Attacks CSPM is CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers developed by Fluid Attacks. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership