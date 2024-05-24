Dawnguard AI Description

Dawnguard AI is a cloud security platform that focuses on shift-left security by validating cloud architectures during the design phase. The platform enables organizations to analyze, iterate, and deploy secure cloud infrastructures from initial design through production. The platform accepts architectural diagrams, documents, or automatically maps existing cloud setups from code. It provides AI-powered analysis to detect risks and security issues within cloud architectures before deployment. Users can collaborate in real-time while the system offers design suggestions and identifies potential vulnerabilities. Dawnguard AI generates production-ready Infrastructure as Code (IaC) based on validated security architectures. The platform aims to address design-phase security gaps by embedding security controls into cloud architectures from the beginning rather than remediating issues after deployment. The system evaluates cloud architectures using AI and machine learning to identify weaknesses, recommend improvements, and validate security posture. It supports organizations in implementing secure-by-design principles for cloud infrastructure, reducing the need for post-deployment security fixes and manual architecture reviews.