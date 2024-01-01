SkyArk 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SkyArk is a cloud security project with two main scanning modules: AzureStealth - Scans Azure environments and AWStealth - Scans AWS environments. These scanning modules aim to discover the most privileged entities in the target AWS and Azure environments. SkyArk focuses on mitigating the threat of Cloud Shadow Admins by helping organizations discover, assess, and protect cloud privileged entities, ensuring that they are well secured.