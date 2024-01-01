A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
SkyArk is a cloud security project with two main scanning modules: AzureStealth - Scans Azure environments and AWStealth - Scans AWS environments. These scanning modules aim to discover the most privileged entities in the target AWS and Azure environments. SkyArk focuses on mitigating the threat of Cloud Shadow Admins by helping organizations discover, assess, and protect cloud privileged entities, ensuring that they are well secured.
Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
A collection of tools for forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques