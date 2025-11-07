ManageEngine CloudSpend
ManageEngine CloudSpend
ManageEngine CloudSpend Description
ManageEngine CloudSpend is a cloud cost management and optimization platform that provides visibility into cloud spending across AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The tool offers cost reporting capabilities with detailed breakdowns by resources, services, and usage patterns to help organizations understand their cloud expenditures. The platform includes budgeting functionality that allows users to create and manage multiple cost budgets with email notifications when thresholds are exceeded. It provides cost optimization recommendations to identify underutilized resources and opportunities for savings through right-sizing and commitment planning. CloudSpend features anomaly detection capabilities that automatically identify unusual spending patterns and cost spikes. The tool includes forecasting functionality to predict future cloud costs based on historical usage data and trends. The platform supports Kubernetes cost optimization with container-level visibility and resource allocation tracking. It offers smart tagging capabilities to automatically categorize and organize cloud resources for better cost allocation and chargeback processes. CloudSpend provides multi-portal support for managed service providers and enterprises managing multiple cloud accounts. The tool includes cost center management for departmental cost allocation and governance features to enforce spending policies and controls. The platform integrates with cloud billing APIs to automatically collect and analyze cost and usage data. It offers scheduled reporting capabilities and dashboard views that can be delivered via email to stakeholders.
