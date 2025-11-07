ManageEngine CloudSpend Logo

ManageEngine CloudSpend

Cloud cost management platform that provides optimization recommendations

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

ManageEngine CloudSpend Description

ManageEngine CloudSpend is a cloud cost management and optimization platform that provides visibility into cloud spending across AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The tool offers cost reporting capabilities with detailed breakdowns by resources, services, and usage patterns to help organizations understand their cloud expenditures. The platform includes budgeting functionality that allows users to create and manage multiple cost budgets with email notifications when thresholds are exceeded. It provides cost optimization recommendations to identify underutilized resources and opportunities for savings through right-sizing and commitment planning. CloudSpend features anomaly detection capabilities that automatically identify unusual spending patterns and cost spikes. The tool includes forecasting functionality to predict future cloud costs based on historical usage data and trends. The platform supports Kubernetes cost optimization with container-level visibility and resource allocation tracking. It offers smart tagging capabilities to automatically categorize and organize cloud resources for better cost allocation and chargeback processes. CloudSpend provides multi-portal support for managed service providers and enterprises managing multiple cloud accounts. The tool includes cost center management for departmental cost allocation and governance features to enforce spending policies and controls. The platform integrates with cloud billing APIs to automatically collect and analyze cost and usage data. It offers scheduled reporting capabilities and dashboard views that can be delivered via email to stakeholders.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →