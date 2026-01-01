Intruder Cloud Security Logo

Intruder Cloud Security

Cloud security scanning platform for vulnerability and misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Intruder Cloud Security Description

Intruder Cloud Security is a cloud security scanning platform that combines external vulnerability scanning with direct cloud account integration to identify security exposures. The platform performs automated scanning to detect cloud misconfigurations, open ports and services, and critical vulnerabilities across cloud environments. The solution provides daily configuration checks and can automatically trigger vulnerability scans when changes are detected in cloud environments. It includes emerging threat scans that check systems for newly released vulnerabilities within hours of disclosure. The platform uses exploit likelihood and CVSS score information to help prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk level. Intruder presents security issues in plain language with step-by-step remediation guidance. The platform consolidates cloud security issues alongside other vulnerabilities in a single view to reduce context switching. It supports custom scanning rules to control which assets are scanned and automatically converts cloud tags to platform tags for asset management. The solution includes authenticated web application scanning capabilities for testing applications behind login pages. Cloud security scanning is included in the Cloud, Pro, and Enterprise plans. The platform integrates with various development and collaboration tools and is designed for teams including DevOps and IT personnel.

Intruder Cloud Security FAQ

Common questions about Intruder Cloud Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Intruder Cloud Security is Cloud security scanning platform for vulnerability and misconfiguration detection developed by Intruder. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CSPM, Cloud Native.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →