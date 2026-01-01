Intruder Cloud Security Description

Intruder Cloud Security is a cloud security scanning platform that combines external vulnerability scanning with direct cloud account integration to identify security exposures. The platform performs automated scanning to detect cloud misconfigurations, open ports and services, and critical vulnerabilities across cloud environments. The solution provides daily configuration checks and can automatically trigger vulnerability scans when changes are detected in cloud environments. It includes emerging threat scans that check systems for newly released vulnerabilities within hours of disclosure. The platform uses exploit likelihood and CVSS score information to help prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk level. Intruder presents security issues in plain language with step-by-step remediation guidance. The platform consolidates cloud security issues alongside other vulnerabilities in a single view to reduce context switching. It supports custom scanning rules to control which assets are scanned and automatically converts cloud tags to platform tags for asset management. The solution includes authenticated web application scanning capabilities for testing applications behind login pages. Cloud security scanning is included in the Cloud, Pro, and Enterprise plans. The platform integrates with various development and collaboration tools and is designed for teams including DevOps and IT personnel.