Datadog IaC Security
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
Datadog IaC Security Description
Datadog IaC Security is a security scanning solution that analyzes Infrastructure as Code templates to identify misconfigurations and security issues before infrastructure is deployed. The product scans IaC files during the development and deployment phases to detect security vulnerabilities, compliance violations, and configuration errors. The tool integrates with the broader Datadog security platform, providing visibility into security issues across the software development lifecycle. It operates as part of Datadog's Code Security offering, which includes multiple application security testing capabilities. IaC Security examines configuration files for cloud infrastructure resources to identify potential security risks such as overly permissive access controls, unencrypted data stores, exposed services, and other common misconfigurations. The scanning occurs before infrastructure provisioning, enabling teams to remediate issues during development rather than after deployment. The product supports scanning of various IaC frameworks and templates used to define cloud infrastructure. Results are presented within the Datadog platform alongside other security and observability data, allowing security and development teams to track and remediate findings within their existing workflows. As part of the Datadog ecosystem, IaC Security shares data with other Datadog security products including Cloud Security Posture Management, Software Composition Analysis, and Static Application Security Testing, providing a unified view of security risks across code, infrastructure configurations, and deployed cloud resources.
Datadog IaC Security FAQ
Common questions about Datadog IaC Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
