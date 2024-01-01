Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool designed to assess the security of Azure Cloud environments. It provides detailed information on various assets in an Azure subscription without making any changes to the deployed assets. The tool supports Windows OS due to its use of the .NET ADAL library for authentication and REST API calls. Features include retrieving attributes on computers, users, groups, contacts, events from Azure Active Directory, searching for High Level Accounts in a specific Azure Tenant, multi-threading support, and plugin support. Azucar supports assets such as Azure SQL Databases (including MySQL and PostgreSQL), Azure Active Directory, Storage Accounts, Classic Virtual Machines, Virtual Machines V2, Security Status, Security Policies, Role Assignments (RBAC), Missing Security Patches, Missing Security Baseline, Web Application Firewall, Network Security Groups, Classic Endpoints, Azure Security Alerts, and Azure KeyVault.
A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account
Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.
DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.