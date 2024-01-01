Azucar 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool designed to assess the security of Azure Cloud environments. It provides detailed information on various assets in an Azure subscription without making any changes to the deployed assets. The tool supports Windows OS due to its use of the .NET ADAL library for authentication and REST API calls. Features include retrieving attributes on computers, users, groups, contacts, events from Azure Active Directory, searching for High Level Accounts in a specific Azure Tenant, multi-threading support, and plugin support. Azucar supports assets such as Azure SQL Databases (including MySQL and PostgreSQL), Azure Active Directory, Storage Accounts, Classic Virtual Machines, Virtual Machines V2, Security Status, Security Policies, Role Assignments (RBAC), Missing Security Patches, Missing Security Baseline, Web Application Firewall, Network Security Groups, Classic Endpoints, Azure Security Alerts, and Azure KeyVault.