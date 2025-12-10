Xygeni IaC Security
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
Xygeni IaC Security
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
Xygeni IaC Security Description
Xygeni IaC Security is an Infrastructure as Code security solution that scans and detects cloud misconfigurations across development and production environments. The tool identifies security issues such as unsecured access, unencrypted keys, container vulnerabilities, and exposed secrets within IaC templates. The platform scans multiple sources including private and public registries, local file systems, container formats (tar archives, Podman), and Git repositories. It integrates into CI/CD workflows to block deployments when misconfigurations or policy violations are detected. The solution provides predefined security policies to address infrastructure misconfigurations and offers context-driven feedback by connecting IaC vulnerabilities with infrastructure and application flaws. This contextual analysis helps prioritize risks based on their actual impact. Xygeni IaC Security includes remediation guidelines to assist in fixing identified issues. The tool operates as part of the broader Xygeni application security platform, which encompasses multiple security capabilities including SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and CI/CD security. The platform supports integration with development workflows and provides security guardrails to prevent misconfigurations from reaching production environments. It aims to reduce alert fatigue by filtering redundant notifications and focusing on critical risks.
Xygeni IaC Security FAQ
Common questions about Xygeni IaC Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Xygeni IaC Security is IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines developed by Xygeni. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Misconfiguration, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals