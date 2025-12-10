Xygeni IaC Security Description

Xygeni IaC Security is an Infrastructure as Code security solution that scans and detects cloud misconfigurations across development and production environments. The tool identifies security issues such as unsecured access, unencrypted keys, container vulnerabilities, and exposed secrets within IaC templates. The platform scans multiple sources including private and public registries, local file systems, container formats (tar archives, Podman), and Git repositories. It integrates into CI/CD workflows to block deployments when misconfigurations or policy violations are detected. The solution provides predefined security policies to address infrastructure misconfigurations and offers context-driven feedback by connecting IaC vulnerabilities with infrastructure and application flaws. This contextual analysis helps prioritize risks based on their actual impact. Xygeni IaC Security includes remediation guidelines to assist in fixing identified issues. The tool operates as part of the broader Xygeni application security platform, which encompasses multiple security capabilities including SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and CI/CD security. The platform supports integration with development workflows and provides security guardrails to prevent misconfigurations from reaching production environments. It aims to reduce alert fatigue by filtering redundant notifications and focusing on critical risks.