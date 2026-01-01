TrustOnCloud Comprehensive Threat Research Description

TrustOnCloud Comprehensive Threat Research provides threat models and security controls for cloud services across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The platform covers over 250 cloud services with continuously updated threat research and prioritized control recommendations. The product delivers threat models that map security threats to specific controls, helping organizations evaluate and approve cloud services for use. Controls are prioritized based on threat impact, operational load, and effectiveness to support security decision-making. The platform maintains a control library that is audit-ready and receives weekly updates to reflect changes in cloud services. Organizations can use the threat research to identify gaps in control coverage and remediate security issues. TrustOnCloud maps to compliance frameworks including CIS benchmarks for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The platform provides documentation and threat models for individual cloud services such as Amazon S3, Azure Storage, and Google BigQuery. The product is designed for enterprise security teams, cloud security engineers, and platform teams managing multi-cloud environments. It addresses the challenge of keeping pace with rapid changes in cloud service offerings and maintaining security governance across cloud platforms.