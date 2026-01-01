CYE Solvo Description

CYE Solvo is a cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform designed to identify and prioritize cloud risks across security, DevOps, and engineering teams. The platform monitors and manages security posture in cloud environments to protect against evolving threats. The platform provides compliance management capabilities for industry standards including SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, while allowing organizations to establish custom security guardrails. Solvo automates remediation strategies across multiple security domains including network security, identity and access management (IAM), infrastructure configuration, and data exposure protection. The platform addresses misconfigurations and provides automated mitigation tailored to specific cloud environments. It enables teams to proactively manage cloud security posture through continuous monitoring and assessment of digital assets. The solution aims to facilitate collaboration between security and operational teams by synchronizing security requirements with operational needs. Solvo focuses on helping organizations maintain visibility into their cloud security posture while streamlining the remediation process for identified risks and compliance gaps.