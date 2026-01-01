Tata Communications Government Community Cloud Logo

Tata Communications Government Community Cloud

MeitY-certified govt cloud infrastructure for Indian public sector entities

Tata Communications Government Community Cloud is a MeitY-certified cloud infrastructure designed for Indian government and public sector organizations. The platform provides enterprise-class cloud services built on open architecture with API-based provisioning and management capabilities. The solution operates Primary Data Centers and disaster recovery sites in different seismic zones with Tier-3 compliance and ISO 27001:2013 certification. It includes RPO and RTO provisions for business continuity. The platform adheres to multiple compliance standards including ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO 20000-9, PCI DSS, and ISO 20000-1:2011. The service includes a management portal that enables customers to monitor real-time performance, run SLA reports, check outages and root cause analyses, raise and track support tickets, configure virtual machines, and manage services via APIs. Network capabilities include IPv6 implementation, CERT-In compliance, scalable bandwidth, ISP flexibility, and network redundancy. Performance management features include real-time auto-scaling for high-volume data processing, managed hardware monitoring, OS hardening, patch management, and automated customer alerts for deviations. The platform supports STQC and MeitY audit requirements and meets ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 compliance standards. The solution supports Kubernetes and DevOps automation capabilities, multiple data ingestion services, storage options, and data lake infrastructure for analytics. Transition and exit support includes provisioning and de-provisioning assistance for migration scenarios.

Tata Communications Government Community Cloud is MeitY-certified govt cloud infrastructure for Indian public sector entities developed by Tata Communications. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

