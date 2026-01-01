Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance Description

Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance is a platform designed to monitor and manage security configurations across SaaS applications. The product provides continuous monitoring of security posture and compliance across enterprise SaaS environments. The platform includes dynamic application discovery capabilities to identify SaaS applications, including shadow SaaS and AI tools. It performs real-time configuration tracking to detect misconfigurations and configuration drift as they occur. The system provides automated compliance mapping to frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, and over 20 other standards. Risk prioritization features use business-context scoring to rank findings based on actual business impact. The platform integrates with SIEM and SOAR systems to enable automated workflow triggers for remediation and response. Configuration checks run continuously across connected applications without requiring manual review. The product supports over 180 SaaS application integrations and includes identity access governance, threat detection capabilities, and data exposure management. It provides visibility into SaaS-to-SaaS connections, user access patterns, and data sharing across the environment. The platform is designed for security teams managing large SaaS environments and includes features for audit preparation, change management tracking, and compliance reporting. It maintains certifications including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.