Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance
SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance
SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance Description
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance is a platform designed to monitor and manage security configurations across SaaS applications. The product provides continuous monitoring of security posture and compliance across enterprise SaaS environments. The platform includes dynamic application discovery capabilities to identify SaaS applications, including shadow SaaS and AI tools. It performs real-time configuration tracking to detect misconfigurations and configuration drift as they occur. The system provides automated compliance mapping to frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, and over 20 other standards. Risk prioritization features use business-context scoring to rank findings based on actual business impact. The platform integrates with SIEM and SOAR systems to enable automated workflow triggers for remediation and response. Configuration checks run continuously across connected applications without requiring manual review. The product supports over 180 SaaS application integrations and includes identity access governance, threat detection capabilities, and data exposure management. It provides visibility into SaaS-to-SaaS connections, user access patterns, and data sharing across the environment. The platform is designed for security teams managing large SaaS environments and includes features for audit preparation, change management tracking, and compliance reporting. It maintains certifications including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance FAQ
Common questions about Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance is SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform developed by Reco. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, CSPM, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership