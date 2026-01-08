AhnLab Cloud
AhnLab Cloud
AhnLab Cloud Description
AhnLab Cloud is a cloud managed service that provides cloud infrastructure construction, operations, and security capabilities. The service is designed to balance three core aspects of cloud management: building cloud environments, operating cloud infrastructure, and securing cloud resources. The product offers managed services for organizations looking to deploy and maintain cloud environments with integrated security controls. It provides a unified approach to cloud management that addresses both operational and security requirements within a single service offering. AhnLab Cloud is positioned as a next-generation cloud managed service that aims to provide comprehensive cloud management capabilities. The service is delivered by AhnLab, a cybersecurity company, and integrates security considerations throughout the cloud lifecycle from initial deployment through ongoing operations.
