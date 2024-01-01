tfsec to Trivy Migration 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

tfsec to Trivy Migration As part of our goal to provide a comprehensive open source security solution for all, we have been consolidating all of our scanning-related efforts in one place, and that is Trivy. Over the past year, tfsec has laid the foundations to Trivy's IaC & misconfigurations scanning capabilities, including Terraform scanning, which has been natively supported in Trivy for a long time now. Going forward we want to encourage the tfsec community to transition over to Trivy. Moving to Trivy gives you the same excellent Terraform scanning engine, with some extra benefits: Access to more languages and features in the same tool. Access to more integrations with tools and services through the rich ecosystem around Trivy. Commercially supported by Aqua as well as by a the passionate Trivy community. tfsec will continue to remain available for the time being, although our engineering attention will be directed at Trivy going forward. tfsec to Trivy migration guide For further information on how Trivy compares to tfsec and moving from tfsec to Trivy, do have a look at the migration guide. Overview tfsec uses static analysis of your terraform code to spot potential misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities.