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Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture

by symosis

SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Misconfiguration
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Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture Description

Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture is a service that helps organizations manage security configurations and access controls across SaaS applications. The service focuses on identifying misconfigurations, managing user permissions, and improving security posture in cloud environments. The platform operates through a three-step process: discovery of SaaS applications, users, permissions, and third-party integrations including shadow IT; analysis that benchmarks posture against frameworks like NIST, CIS, and ISO while identifying misconfigurations and access anomalies; and enhancement through integration with existing tools to implement least privilege and zero trust policies. The service provides expert-led posture assessments and continuous improvement plans. It inventories SaaS applications across environments including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce. The platform identifies configuration drift, unmanaged access, and prioritizes risks based on business impact. Symosis integrates with SaaS posture management platforms, cloud admin centers, and workflow tools to enable automated policy enforcement and remediation. The service aims to reduce mean-time-to-remediate by connecting security findings to existing workflows and response systems.

Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture FAQ

Common questions about Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture is SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control developed by symosis. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Misconfiguration.

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