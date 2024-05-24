Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture
SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture
SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture Description
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture is a service that helps organizations manage security configurations and access controls across SaaS applications. The service focuses on identifying misconfigurations, managing user permissions, and improving security posture in cloud environments. The platform operates through a three-step process: discovery of SaaS applications, users, permissions, and third-party integrations including shadow IT; analysis that benchmarks posture against frameworks like NIST, CIS, and ISO while identifying misconfigurations and access anomalies; and enhancement through integration with existing tools to implement least privilege and zero trust policies. The service provides expert-led posture assessments and continuous improvement plans. It inventories SaaS applications across environments including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce. The platform identifies configuration drift, unmanaged access, and prioritizes risks based on business impact. Symosis integrates with SaaS posture management platforms, cloud admin centers, and workflow tools to enable automated policy enforcement and remediation. The service aims to reduce mean-time-to-remediate by connecting security findings to existing workflows and response systems.
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture FAQ
Common questions about Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Symosis Cloud & SaaS Security Posture is SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control developed by symosis. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Misconfiguration.
ALTERNATIVES
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Cloud security validation platform for auditing & simulating attacks on AWS/Azure/GCP
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox