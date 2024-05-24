Picus Cloud Security Validation Description

Picus Cloud Security Validation is a cloud security assessment and attack simulation platform that identifies cloud misconfigurations and overly permissive IAM policies. The product supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments. The platform performs automated audits of cloud services to identify critical misconfigurations that could expose services and data to attackers. It addresses cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) requirements through regular security assessments. For privilege escalation prevention, the product gathers cloud resources and simulates cloud attacks in a Local Policy Simulator to verify that policies follow the principle of least privilege. This helps security teams identify whether attackers could escalate privileges if they gain access to the cloud environment. The platform includes Kubernetes security assessment capabilities to identify misconfigurations in containerized architectures and harden nodes, pods, and policies. Built-in dashboards enable tracking of cloud security posture improvements and provide actionable insights with severity ratings for identified risks. Picus Cloud Security Validation schedules regular cloud security audits and provides prioritized risk assessments across multi-cloud environments. The platform aims to help organizations maintain a proactive approach to cloud security by identifying and addressing exposures before they lead to critical incidents.