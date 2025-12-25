Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a cloud security platform that combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) capabilities. The product provides visibility into cloud infrastructure configurations and identities across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments. The platform performs agentless scanning to inventory cloud assets and automatically identifies misconfigurations and deviations from security best practices. It maps compliance against various regulatory frameworks to help organizations meet compliance requirements without manual effort. CSPM+ includes identity and access management capabilities that identify and map over-privileged identities for both human users and service accounts. The access graph feature provides visualization of risky identity relationships to help reduce the blast radius of potential breaches. The product incorporates Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) functionality through GravityZone XDR Cloud, which monitors cloud environments for security threats and detects suspicious activities such as encryption removal, anomalies, and login failures. It consolidates cloud signals with other threat indicators to provide comprehensive attack visibility. CSPM+ integrates with the broader Bitdefender GravityZone platform for risk and attack surface management, including vulnerability assessment and patch management capabilities. The platform uses PHASR technology to identify system weaknesses and configurations that could enable ransomware and advanced attacks.

