Prowler Lighthouse AI Description
Prowler Lighthouse AI is a cloud security platform that uses agentic AI tools to automate security and compliance workflows. The platform includes an AI-powered virtual assistant that orchestrates multiple specialized agents to provide cloud security analysis and automated remediation workflows. The product features the Prowler MCP Server, which integrates security workflows directly into developer tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, and VS Code. This integration allows developers to run security scans, check compliance, and receive remediation guidance within their existing development environments without switching contexts. The platform focuses on improving SecOps efficiency by embedding security capabilities into developer workflows. It provides automated security orchestration and enables teams to perform security operations within the tools they use daily. The system is designed to simplify cloud security and compliance management through autonomous AI agents that can analyze security posture and provide actionable remediation steps. Prowler Lighthouse AI targets development and security teams working in cloud environments, offering a developer-first approach to cloud security management.
