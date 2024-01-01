Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.
Microsoft Defender for Cloud, also known as CSPM & CWPP, is a comprehensive cybersecurity tool designed for Microsoft Azure that provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) capabilities to help organizations secure their cloud environments.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.