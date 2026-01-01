Abnormal Security Security Posture Management Description

Abnormal Security Posture Management is a cloud security solution that monitors and manages Microsoft 365 email environment configurations. The product continuously scans for misconfigurations, dormant admin accounts, overly permissive applications, and tenant-level security issues. The solution compares Microsoft 365 settings against CIS Benchmarks to identify configuration drift and compliance gaps. It uses a scoring system to prioritize risks based on severity and business context, helping security teams focus on critical issues. The platform provides step-by-step remediation guidance for identified security gaps and offers corrective action recommendations. It incorporates threat intelligence to suggest policy improvements based on real-world attack patterns and emerging threats. Key monitoring areas include user permissions, application access controls, and tenant-wide security settings. The solution detects changes to security posture in real-time and alerts teams to risky modifications. It aims to reduce manual audit workload by automating configuration monitoring and compliance checking. The product includes AI-driven evaluation capabilities and Gen-AI powered remediation instructions. It provides visibility across the Microsoft 365 environment through a centralized interface that consolidates fragmented logging data from multiple Microsoft portals.