AlgoSec Cloud Network Security
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security Description
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and management of network security policies across multi-cloud environments. The product offers AI-powered application discovery to identify cloud applications and their dependencies within the infrastructure. The platform performs security risk detection with over 150 checks focused on network protection. It identifies misconfigurations, unnecessary rules, and potential security exposures across cloud network configurations. The solution provides centralized management of security groups, firewalls, and network policies across multiple cloud providers, accounts, and regions. This enables administrators to maintain consistent security policies from a single interface. The platform includes capabilities for reducing cloud attack surface by identifying and removing unused security rules and tightening access controls. It analyzes network security policies to optimize performance and strengthen protection. AlgoSec Cloud Network Security is designed for organizations managing security policies across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing network topology awareness and policy optimization capabilities.
