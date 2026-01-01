Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning Description
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning provides security scanning capabilities for virtual machines and containers in production environments. The tool offers both agentless and agent-based scanning options to identify vulnerabilities, outdated runtimes, and vulnerable packages. The agentless scanning approach operates by analyzing VM backups without requiring software installation on target systems, minimizing performance impact and bandwidth consumption. The system implements differential scanning that checks for changes and only downloads new versions when necessary, reducing bandwidth costs by up to 50%. The platform detects security risks that may bypass traditional CI/CD security checks, including manually deployed releases and undocumented changes. It scans what is actually installed on VMs and containers rather than relying solely on source code analysis. Aikido recalculates vulnerability severity scores based on the purpose and environment of each virtual machine, allowing teams to denoise results and adjust scanning frequency for non-production environments. The tool provides visibility into cloud security through a searchable cloud asset inventory feature. The platform integrates VM scanning with other security capabilities including dependency scanning, cloud security posture management, secrets detection, static and dynamic application security testing, infrastructure as code scanning, container image scanning, and runtime protection.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning FAQ
Common questions about Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning is Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities developed by Aikido Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, CSPM, Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership