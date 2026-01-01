Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management Logo

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management Description

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management is a platform designed to monitor and secure cloud environments. The tool provides visibility into cloud infrastructure through a centralized dashboard that consolidates security events, compliance status, and configuration data across multiple cloud environments. The platform identifies cloud misconfigurations by comparing infrastructure against industry standards such as CIS (Center for Internet Security) benchmarks. It performs asset mapping to categorize resources according to compliance requirements, linking each mandate with affected assets to facilitate issue identification and resolution. The tool includes real-time cloud monitoring capabilities that track performance metrics, resource usage, and system health. It provides impact assessment functionality to evaluate the consequences of changes or incidents within cloud environments. The platform offers actionable recommendations to address identified vulnerabilities and security issues. An automated remediation feature allows users to resolve identified issues through a one-button solution, eliminating the need for manual intervention. The system supports compliance management by aligning cloud configurations with various regulatory frameworks and security standards. The platform is designed to help organizations maintain security posture, manage compliance requirements, and optimize cloud resource configurations across their cloud infrastructure.

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management FAQ

Common questions about Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management is CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection developed by Cytrusst. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, CIS, CSPM.

