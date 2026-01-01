Aqua Real-Time CSPM
Aqua Real-Time CSPM Description
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a cloud security posture management solution that provides real-time visibility into cloud security risks across multi-cloud environments. The product combines agentless scanning with in-workload visibility to detect misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and threats across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The solution connects to cloud accounts through cloud provider APIs to discover and inventory all cloud resources including VMs, containers, serverless functions, and Kubernetes clusters. It performs continuous monitoring and auditing of cloud infrastructure to identify security risks and compliance violations. The platform provides contextualized risk scoring to prioritize findings based on severity and impact. It aggregates duplicate findings across multi-cloud environments to reduce noise and enable faster root cause analysis. Built-in expert guidance assists with remediation of critical issues. Aqua Real-Time CSPM includes automated compliance mapping to over 30 regulatory frameworks including NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR. The solution generates compliance reports and continuously monitors for configuration drifts and policy violations. The product supports automated response policies that can trigger actions based on discovered risks and integrate with ticketing systems and messaging platforms for team notifications. It provides a unified cloud inventory view for searching and drilling down into specific resources or risks across the entire cloud environment.
