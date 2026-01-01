Aqua Real-Time CSPM Logo

Aqua Real-Time CSPM

Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aqua Real-Time CSPM Description

Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a cloud security posture management solution that provides real-time visibility into cloud security risks across multi-cloud environments. The product combines agentless scanning with in-workload visibility to detect misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and threats across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The solution connects to cloud accounts through cloud provider APIs to discover and inventory all cloud resources including VMs, containers, serverless functions, and Kubernetes clusters. It performs continuous monitoring and auditing of cloud infrastructure to identify security risks and compliance violations. The platform provides contextualized risk scoring to prioritize findings based on severity and impact. It aggregates duplicate findings across multi-cloud environments to reduce noise and enable faster root cause analysis. Built-in expert guidance assists with remediation of critical issues. Aqua Real-Time CSPM includes automated compliance mapping to over 30 regulatory frameworks including NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR. The solution generates compliance reports and continuously monitors for configuration drifts and policy violations. The product supports automated response policies that can trigger actions based on discovered risks and integrate with ticketing systems and messaging platforms for team notifications. It provides a unified cloud inventory view for searching and drilling down into specific resources or risks across the entire cloud environment.

Aqua Real-Time CSPM FAQ

Common questions about Aqua Real-Time CSPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CSPM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →