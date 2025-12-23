Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management Description
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a platform designed to identify and remediate cloud misconfigurations, data leaks, and compliance failures across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides continuous visibility and real-time discovery of cloud resources across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI with a unified inventory system. The tool performs automated detection of security misconfigurations including open S3 buckets, weak IAM roles, and publicly exposed databases. It includes compliance mapping capabilities for frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST, with automated evidence collection and compliance scoring. The platform features a contextual risk engine that prioritizes security exposures based on actual exploitability rather than simple vulnerability counts. Remediation capabilities include auto-remediation workflows that integrate with infrastructure-as-code tools and CI/CD pipelines. The system can be deployed by connecting cloud accounts and integrating with development pipelines. It scans cloud environments to identify misconfigurations and compliance gaps, then provides remediation options including one-click fixes and automated remediation capabilities. The platform is designed for DevSecOps teams and security professionals managing cloud-native environments across multiple cloud service providers.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management FAQ
Common questions about Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds developed by Plexicus. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CSPM.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership