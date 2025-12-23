Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management Logo

Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds

Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a platform designed to identify and remediate cloud misconfigurations, data leaks, and compliance failures across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides continuous visibility and real-time discovery of cloud resources across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI with a unified inventory system. The tool performs automated detection of security misconfigurations including open S3 buckets, weak IAM roles, and publicly exposed databases. It includes compliance mapping capabilities for frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST, with automated evidence collection and compliance scoring. The platform features a contextual risk engine that prioritizes security exposures based on actual exploitability rather than simple vulnerability counts. Remediation capabilities include auto-remediation workflows that integrate with infrastructure-as-code tools and CI/CD pipelines. The system can be deployed by connecting cloud accounts and integrating with development pipelines. It scans cloud environments to identify misconfigurations and compliance gaps, then provides remediation options including one-click fixes and automated remediation capabilities. The platform is designed for DevSecOps teams and security professionals managing cloud-native environments across multiple cloud service providers.

Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds developed by Plexicus. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CSPM.

