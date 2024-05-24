QSE Cloud Storage (QSE CDS) Description

QSE Cloud Storage (QSE CDS) is a decentralized cloud storage platform that uses quantum-resistant encryption and distributed storage architecture. The service leverages hardware-based Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs) to generate entropy for RSA-4096 and AES-256 encryption keys, designed to resist attacks from quantum computers including Shor's algorithm. Files uploaded to QSE CDS are split into encrypted chunks and distributed across the IPFS network, eliminating single points of failure. Each file is accessible via Content Identifiers (CIDs) and stored in a decentralized manner across multiple nodes. The platform implements a zero-knowledge architecture where only users hold decryption keys, preventing even QSE from accessing stored data. The service provides a REST API and CLI for file upload, retrieval, and management operations. It includes features such as file versioning, metadata mapping, access key rotation, and re-encryption capabilities. The entropy used in the system is validated against NIST SP800-22 statistical test standards. QSE CDS offers multiple storage tiers (Basic, Pro, Enterprise) and implements consensus protocols to verify data integrity across decentralized nodes. Access control is managed through cryptographic keys and permission management systems. The platform is designed for use cases including secure document vaults, research data archives, Web3 projects, and encrypted team collaboration.