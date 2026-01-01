Plerion Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo

Plerion Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM tool for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations

Cloud Security
Commercial
Plerion Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Description

Plerion Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a cloud security tool that monitors cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance violations. The platform connects to cloud environments to continuously scan cloud assets and generates findings when risky or non-compliant configurations are detected. The tool provides configuration monitoring across cloud infrastructure with detailed context for each finding. When misconfigurations are identified, the platform delivers remediation guidance in multiple formats including cloud console instructions, CLI commands, and infrastructure as code templates for Terraform and CloudFormation. The platform includes an AI assistant called Pleri that provides security remediation guidance and allows users to query for additional details about findings. Alerts can be customized and sent to existing workflow tools through the platform's workflow engine. Plerion CSPM is part of a broader cloud security platform that includes capabilities for risk prioritization, attack path analysis, Kubernetes security, asset inventory, vulnerability management, permissions management, breach detection, data security, code security, compliance monitoring, and software composition analysis.

