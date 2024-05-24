Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ Description

Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution that provides visibility and incident response for misconfigurations, unsanctioned third-party applications, and browser extensions accessing Google Workspace data. The platform offers automated detection and management of security misconfigurations, security drifts, and compliance breaches within SaaS applications. It provides inventory and visibility of all cloud services, mobile apps, SaaS apps, and browser extensions that have access to Google Workspace, including user access information. The solution performs continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment using over 15 risk factors to evaluate potential business, security, and compliance risks. Each application and browser extension receives a security score from 0 to 100 based on scope of permissions, business operation risk, security risk, and compliance risk. SpinOne has assessed over 400,000 OAuth applications and browser extensions using AI algorithms. The platform was selected by Google to be integrated into the Google Workspace Console for assessing Chrome browser extension risks. Administrators can allowlist or blocklist risky applications or browser extensions for entire organizations or specific organizational units. The platform supports automated access management through configurable, granular security policies that monitor, alert, and control applications based on defined criteria. The solution provides customizable notifications for detected incidents, misconfigurations, and risk score changes through a centralized dashboard with advanced reporting capabilities.