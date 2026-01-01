AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) Logo

AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE)

App-centric security solution for hybrid & multi-cloud environments

Cloud Security
Commercial
AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) Description

AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) is an application-centric security solution designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides visibility and security management across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. ACE is part of AlgoSec's Horizon Platform and integrates with existing AlgoSec deployments. The solution discovers and maps applications and their components to provide visibility into application dependencies, vulnerabilities, and risks. The platform enables organizations to define and enforce security policies across multiple environments. It automates security tasks including vulnerability assessment, compliance monitoring, and security change management. ACE maintains audit trails of all changes for compliance purposes. The solution includes capabilities for detecting and preventing risks across supply chains and CI/CD pipelines. It identifies vulnerabilities in applications and blocks malicious containerized workloads from production environments. ACE provides automated security workflows to streamline change management processes. The platform offers a unified interface for managing security policies and controls across the entire IT infrastructure, from on-premises data centers to multi-cloud deployments.

AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) FAQ

Common questions about AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE) is App-centric security solution for hybrid & multi-cloud environments developed by AlgoSec. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, CI CD.

