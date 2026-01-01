AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) Description

AlgoSec Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), branded as Prevasio, is a cloud security solution that provides real-time monitoring and visibility across multi-cloud environments. The product supports Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google GCP platforms. The solution scans over 60 cloud service asset types including Lambda functions, S3 buckets, and Azure VMs to identify services and resources within multi-cloud deployments. It generates alerts using over 600 CSPM alert types at asset, service, and aggregated levels to detect misconfigurations and security risks. The platform prioritizes risks according to CIS Benchmarks to help organizations focus on critical security issues. It performs continuous monitoring of cloud assets to assess compliance posture against regulatory frameworks including PCI-DSS and HIPAA. The product includes integration capabilities with Jira, allowing security teams to convert CSPM alerts into actionable tasks for risk mitigation and collaborative remediation efforts between teams.