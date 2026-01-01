Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo

Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Description

Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and security across AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The tool performs agentless scanning using API-based setup with read-only access to detect misconfigurations, overly permissive IAM roles, and compliance gaps. The platform includes container image scanning for CVEs with deduplication of cloud-provider findings, virtual machine scanning for AWS EC2 instances, and Infrastructure as Code scanning for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests. It detects outdated runtimes across container base images, AWS Lambda, Elastic Beanstalk, and Kubernetes environments. Aikido features context-aware risk scoring that adjusts vulnerability severity based on environment context, prioritizing production issues over staging. The Cloud Search capability allows users to query cloud resources, misconfigurations, and relationships using natural language queries. Users can convert any Cloud Search query into real-time alerts for monitoring changes such as new public S3 buckets or VMs with open ports. The platform includes AI-powered autofix functionality that generates pull requests for vulnerabilities in container base images, CVEs in virtual machines, and misconfigurations in IaC files. Compliance checks are automated with each check mapping to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards, with automatic synchronization to compliance platforms.

Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) FAQ

Common questions about Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance developed by Aikido Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CSPM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →