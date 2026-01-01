Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Description
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and security across AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The tool performs agentless scanning using API-based setup with read-only access to detect misconfigurations, overly permissive IAM roles, and compliance gaps. The platform includes container image scanning for CVEs with deduplication of cloud-provider findings, virtual machine scanning for AWS EC2 instances, and Infrastructure as Code scanning for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests. It detects outdated runtimes across container base images, AWS Lambda, Elastic Beanstalk, and Kubernetes environments. Aikido features context-aware risk scoring that adjusts vulnerability severity based on environment context, prioritizing production issues over staging. The Cloud Search capability allows users to query cloud resources, misconfigurations, and relationships using natural language queries. Users can convert any Cloud Search query into real-time alerts for monitoring changes such as new public S3 buckets or VMs with open ports. The platform includes AI-powered autofix functionality that generates pull requests for vulnerabilities in container base images, CVEs in virtual machines, and misconfigurations in IaC files. Compliance checks are automated with each check mapping to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards, with automatic synchronization to compliance platforms.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) FAQ
