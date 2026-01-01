Cloudmatos AI-Powered CSPM Tool Logo

Cloudmatos AI-Powered CSPM Tool

AI-powered CSPM tool for AWS, GCP, and Azure misconfiguration detection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Cloudmatos AI-Powered CSPM Tool Description

Cloudmatos is a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) platform that identifies and remediates cloud misconfigurations across AWS, GCP, and Azure environments. The tool provides real-time monitoring of cloud configurations, network traffic, and user activity to detect security risks from development through deployment. The platform includes automated compliance monitoring against frameworks such as CIS, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and HIPAA. It scans Infrastructure as Code (IaC) for security issues and supports Kubernetes security. The tool offers context-driven risk prioritization that filters misconfigurations based on operational, business, cloud, and data context. Cloudmatos features a cloud attack graph that maps exploitable attack paths to help teams prioritize critical vulnerabilities. The platform provides AI-powered asset inventory with runtime-driven insights for full cloud visibility. It includes automated remediation capabilities and custom security rule creation. The tool addresses identity and access management by detecting least-privilege violations and generating secure configuration changes for IaC. It monitors for posture drifts, analyzes in-use permissions, and flags known vulnerabilities. The platform includes cost optimization features that identify unused resources and recommend rightsizing opportunities.

