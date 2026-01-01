Google Cloud Security
Google Cloud Security
Google Cloud Security Description
Google Cloud Security is a cloud security platform that provides security controls and capabilities for organizations using Google Cloud infrastructure. The platform operates on a shared fate model for risk management and includes security infrastructure patterns with baseline controls for common cloud adoption use cases such as data analytics, web hosting, and application modernization. The platform offers capabilities across multiple security domains including data and workload protection, access control, governance, and compliance. It implements zero-trust access approaches for workforce and workload protection. The platform includes protections against fraud, denial of service attacks, and web-based threats. Google Cloud Security provides threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities through its Security Operations offerings. The platform includes AI-powered security features through Duet AI and Security AI Workbench powered by Sec-PaLM 2. It incorporates threat intelligence and frontline expertise through Mandiant integration. The platform includes security foundations designed for production workloads with opinionated security infrastructure patterns and recommended controls. Organizations can implement security controls for policy, regulatory, and business objectives across their cloud environments.
Google Cloud Security FAQ
Google Cloud Security is Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance developed by Mandiant.
