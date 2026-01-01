Akamai DNS Posture Management Description

Akamai DNS Posture Management provides visibility, monitoring, and security management for DNS infrastructure across multicloud and on-premises environments. The platform continuously scans DNS assets to identify misconfigurations, unauthorized changes, and security vulnerabilities in real time. The solution offers automated DNS asset discovery that maintains an up-to-date inventory of all DNS records, zones, and configurations across the network. It monitors for DNS drift by detecting deviations from defined baselines and generates alerts when unauthorized modifications occur. The platform identifies security issues including dangling CNAME records, zone transfer vulnerabilities, improper delegation, expired domains, and inconsistent TTL values. It provides remediation guidance and prioritized alerts based on severity to help teams resolve issues faster. DNS Posture Management supports compliance with industry standards including CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR by enforcing security policies and maintaining audit trails. The solution extends to certificate posture management, monitoring digital certificates for expiration, misconfiguration, weak keys, and deprecated algorithms. The platform includes post-quantum cryptography monitoring to identify legacy encryption implementations as organizations transition to quantum-resistant algorithms. It deploys via side scanning without requiring endpoint or server installations. Integration with ticketing systems streamlines workflows and incident response. An optional managed service provides expert guidance and operational support.