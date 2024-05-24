CoreStack Assessments Description

CoreStack Assessments is a multi-cloud assessment platform that evaluates cloud workloads across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI against best-practice frameworks. The platform performs assessments across Security, Performance, Reliability, Cost, Sustainability, and Operational Excellence domains. The product includes an AI Agent powered by an ontology-backed reasoning engine that provides natural language query capabilities, contextual insights, and automated recommendations. The AI Agent maintains context across interactions and delivers continuous assessment intelligence through an Agentic Feed that surfaces real-time posture updates and risks. The platform supports over 3,000 best-practice checks and enables both hyperscaler and custom framework assessments, including AWS Custom Lens Sync. It provides automated and assisted remediation workflows through the UI and AI-guided steps. CoreStack Assessments offers multi-tenant operations designed for MSPs, SIs, and enterprises with multi-level hierarchy, identity isolation, reusable frameworks, and centralized reporting. The platform includes continuous monitoring capabilities that track posture changes and remediation opportunities. Reporting features include templates, analytics, visualizations, evidence tracking, collaboration tools, ownership assignments, and audit trails. The platform integrates with partner and enterprise workflows through MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration.