Entersoft Managed Cloud Security Description

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security provides managed security services for cloud environments across public, private, and hybrid cloud models. The service addresses cloud security challenges including reduced visibility and control, regulatory compliance, data breach resolution, vendor migration, vulnerable entry points, and data loss risks. The service covers protection of customer data, platforms, applications, and operating systems in cloud environments. Security experts provide access management and encryption services to protect confidential information from attacks and compliance issues. The offering includes cloud security assessments following standards such as CIS, NIST CSPM, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, CSA CCM, and cloud service provider Well-Architected Framework security guidelines. The team conducts cloud architecture reviews, cloud configuration reviews, and vulnerability assessment and penetration testing for cloud environments. Services are delivered by security experts with cumulative experience addressing security challenges in client cloud environments, focusing on protection from both internal and external threats.