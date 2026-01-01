Entersoft Managed Cloud Security
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security Description
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security provides managed security services for cloud environments across public, private, and hybrid cloud models. The service addresses cloud security challenges including reduced visibility and control, regulatory compliance, data breach resolution, vendor migration, vulnerable entry points, and data loss risks. The service covers protection of customer data, platforms, applications, and operating systems in cloud environments. Security experts provide access management and encryption services to protect confidential information from attacks and compliance issues. The offering includes cloud security assessments following standards such as CIS, NIST CSPM, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, CSA CCM, and cloud service provider Well-Architected Framework security guidelines. The team conducts cloud architecture reviews, cloud configuration reviews, and vulnerability assessment and penetration testing for cloud environments. Services are delivered by security experts with cumulative experience addressing security challenges in client cloud environments, focusing on protection from both internal and external threats.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security FAQ
Common questions about Entersoft Managed Cloud Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments developed by Entersoft Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS Security, Access Management, Azure.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership