Entersoft Managed Cloud Security Logo

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security

Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security Description

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security provides managed security services for cloud environments across public, private, and hybrid cloud models. The service addresses cloud security challenges including reduced visibility and control, regulatory compliance, data breach resolution, vendor migration, vulnerable entry points, and data loss risks. The service covers protection of customer data, platforms, applications, and operating systems in cloud environments. Security experts provide access management and encryption services to protect confidential information from attacks and compliance issues. The offering includes cloud security assessments following standards such as CIS, NIST CSPM, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, CSA CCM, and cloud service provider Well-Architected Framework security guidelines. The team conducts cloud architecture reviews, cloud configuration reviews, and vulnerability assessment and penetration testing for cloud environments. Services are delivered by security experts with cumulative experience addressing security challenges in client cloud environments, focusing on protection from both internal and external threats.

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security FAQ

Common questions about Entersoft Managed Cloud Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Entersoft Managed Cloud Security is Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments developed by Entersoft Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS Security, Access Management, Azure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →