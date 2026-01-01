Lumen Edge Private Cloud Description

Lumen Edge Private Cloud is a managed private cloud infrastructure service that provides pre-built hardware and virtualized computing resources connected to a global fiber network. The service is built on hyper-converged infrastructure from HPE or Dell based on VMware Cloud Foundation. The platform offers three configuration options (Medium, Large, and Custom) with varying specifications for cores, RAM, and SSD storage. Each configuration includes high-performance SSD storage, security and networking capabilities with micro-segmentation, and managed underlying SDDC operations. The service includes VMware components such as vCenter, vCloud Director, NSX Manager, SDDC Manager, and vCloud Availability. It provides scalable control and visibility through VMware vSphere native tools and Cloud Application Manager. The infrastructure is designed to deliver low latency (less than 5 milliseconds) through edge computing locations. The platform supports deployment of virtualized systems with compute, network, storage, and security residing on a single platform. Optional add-ons include integration with Lumen Network Storage, Lumen Data Protect, managed IaaS for Kubernetes with self-service development tools, management and orchestration integration, application lifecycle management, multi-cloud management for managed OS and applications, and professional services.