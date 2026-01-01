Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management Logo

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management

Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management Description

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) monitors and enforces security configurations for SaaS applications. The product continuously checks security posture by comparing SaaS app settings against security policies and industry benchmarks including CIS, PCI-DSS, NIST, HIPAA, CSA, GDPR, AIPCA, and ISO standards. The solution discovers and monitors third-party OAuth applications and plug-ins connected to managed apps such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Zoom. It automatically assigns risk scores to discovered third-party apps to enable blocking or control of risky connections. The product includes a graph-powered engine that analyzes context across SaaS apps to detect advanced risks and identify misconfiguration patterns. It provides a unified dashboard for posture management with drill-down capabilities for investigation and triage. SSPM includes predefined detection rules for applications like Salesforce, Microsoft Exchange, and SharePoint. The Netskope Governance Language (NGL) enables querying of SaaS app data with auto-complete syntax recommendations. The solution provides REST APIs for programmatic access to all SSPM UI functions, with Swagger framework documentation. It generates alerts and remediation instructions when risky configurations or policy drift are detected. SSPM integrates with other Netskope security services including CASB, NG-SWG, DLP, ZTNA, Cloud Firewall, Remote Browser Isolation, and Advanced Analytics through a unified platform.

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management FAQ

Common questions about Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management is Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies developed by Netskope. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →