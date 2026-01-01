Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management Description

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) monitors and enforces security configurations for SaaS applications. The product continuously checks security posture by comparing SaaS app settings against security policies and industry benchmarks including CIS, PCI-DSS, NIST, HIPAA, CSA, GDPR, AIPCA, and ISO standards. The solution discovers and monitors third-party OAuth applications and plug-ins connected to managed apps such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Zoom. It automatically assigns risk scores to discovered third-party apps to enable blocking or control of risky connections. The product includes a graph-powered engine that analyzes context across SaaS apps to detect advanced risks and identify misconfiguration patterns. It provides a unified dashboard for posture management with drill-down capabilities for investigation and triage. SSPM includes predefined detection rules for applications like Salesforce, Microsoft Exchange, and SharePoint. The Netskope Governance Language (NGL) enables querying of SaaS app data with auto-complete syntax recommendations. The solution provides REST APIs for programmatic access to all SSPM UI functions, with Swagger framework documentation. It generates alerts and remediation instructions when risky configurations or policy drift are detected. SSPM integrates with other Netskope security services including CASB, NG-SWG, DLP, ZTNA, Cloud Firewall, Remote Browser Isolation, and Advanced Analytics through a unified platform.