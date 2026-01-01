Pentera Cloud Security Description

Pentera Cloud Security is an automated security validation platform designed to test and validate security controls in cloud computing environments. The platform provides continuous monitoring and assessment of cloud infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities and security gaps in real-time. The solution addresses cloud security risks including misconfigurations, inadequate encryption, insecure APIs, and poor attack surface management. It supports multiple cloud deployment models including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Pentera Cloud Security implements automated penetration testing capabilities specifically designed for cloud-native environments. The platform evaluates the effectiveness of security controls through continuous validation and testing, helping organizations identify exploitable attack surfaces before malicious actors can leverage them. The solution supports hybrid cloud security scenarios and provides capabilities for cloud asset discovery. It enables organizations to test their cloud security posture across different cloud environments while maintaining visibility into potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could lead to data breaches or unauthorized access.